NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a brazen armed robbery that happened in broad daylight in the Bronx.
Investigators said the suspect held up a bank on White Plains Road just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The man pulled out a rifle, jumped a counter and then grabbed $8,000 in cash before taking off.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted out pictures of the suspect.
