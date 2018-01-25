NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn car wash is accused of taken its employees to the cleaner’s.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against Tropical Breeze Car Wash over wage theft.
Gerardo Gomez has worked at the Tropical Breeze for the past 5 years. He worked long hours and never received appropriate compensation.
“He worked overtime, he would never get paid, management would do whatever they wanted with payroll,” an interpreter said.
Schneiderman said Tropical Breeze has been ripping off employees in all kinds of ways.
“In total we estimate that about 150 workers were denied more than $540,000 in pay they were legally owed,” he said.
He’s taking them to court to recoup the losses, hoping the car wash will clean up its act.