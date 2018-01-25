1010 WINS– This adventure-seeking couple took their wedding to new heights.
Kimberly and Ryan Jenks knew they wanted to do something different for their big day, so they decided to get married aboard the “Mothership Space Net Penthouse” — a hand-woven aerial hammock in Moab, Utah comprised of 14,000 feet of cordage stretched 400 feet above the desert.
Kimberly says one of her favorite parts of their relationship is that they share the same passion and attitude towards life, and these breathtaking images captured by Hearnes Adventure Photography show just that.
While most couples get cold feet before their wedding, these two had theirs in the clouds!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana