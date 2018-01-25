NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you can take the traffic here, you can take it anywhere.
The trucking industry’s annual report called congestion where I-95 meets Route 4 in Fort Lee, west of the George Washington Bridge toll plaza the second worst in the country.
According to the American Transportation Research Institute, only a stretch of I-85 in Atlanta is worse.
If you want relief from this congestion, nasal spray and cold medicine won’t do the trick, maybe try the Lincoln Tunnel.
“There’s always an issue, there’s always somebody breaking down on the bridge, some type of accident on the Cross Bronx. There’s always an issue, a major accident or shut down,” a cabbie named Stevie said.
So blame the Bronx?
“That’s thirty percent of the problem, then we have the other thirty percent here, and the other thirty percent is the rest of the world,” he said.
The other ten percent? Maybe it’s the sun glare.