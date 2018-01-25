CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Marcus Buckley, New York Giants, Workers' Compensation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former NFL player was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday and ordered to repay nearly $1.6 million in bogus worker’s compensation claims.

Marcus Buckley, 46, of Weatherford, Texas, submitted numerous fraudulent claims after the New York Giants initially agreed to a $300,000 settlement in 2010 for cumulative stress injuries from playing football, federal prosecutors said.

Buckley played for the Giants for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000.

He filed false invoices, false credit collection notices for late medical bills and false statements from medical providers to receive additional compensation beyond the initial settlement.

A co-defendant, claims adjuster Kimberly Jones, then arranged for about $1.59 million in worker’s compensation insurance payments to Buckley.

Buckley’s attorney, Scott Cameron, declined comment. However, he said in court documents that Buckley “has a rich history of providing for others and is deeply remorseful about his criminal conduct,” as shown in part by 14 letters to the court from his loved ones. He has no prior criminal history aside from traffic tickets.

Buckley once was an award-winning player for Texas A&M. The court documents say he is not only physically damaged from years of football but suffers from short-term memory loss. Moreover, he had an unspecified surgery in July and was rear-ended during an automobile accident in mid-December.

Buckley and Jones were indicted in 2013. She pleaded guilty in 2015 and he in 2016, both under plea agreements.

Federal probation officers had recommended an 18-month sentence for Buckley. Prosecutors sought 33 months in prison, calling it a “significant insurance fraud scheme” and noting that Buckley also engaged in money laundering. They said Buckley can receive medical care in prison.

Jones is set to be sentenced Feb. 8. She worked for Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., which handled worker’s compensation claims in California for the Giants and the team’s insurer, Pennsylvania Manufacturer’s Association Insurance Group.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch