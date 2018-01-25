CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Farmingdale State College, Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Tasha Smalls

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A home health aide is under arrest after police say she was abusing the elderly woman in her care.

The 90-year-old called 911, but the call suddenly cut off.

Then, police said the aide tried to block officers from entering the house.

The 90-year-old victim was living as proudly and independently as she can in her Garden City Park home, until she was ruffed up and bruised, say police, by her home health aide.

“I managed to get the phone, otherwise I think I would have been dead today,” she said.

The senior citizen hired a private aide, 32-year-old Tasha Smalls, 13 days ago.

That’s when the cruel treatment began, the widow said.

“Scratched me, but the kick was there, her fist, and she’s a big woman,” she said.

Suspect Smalls lives in Huntington Station and told a judge that she is a graduate of Farmingdale State College. She denied elderly abuse, and claimed the woman made it all up because she suffers from dementia.

“I was a bookkeeper for 25 years for the board of education,” the victim said.

She went for x-rays yesterday and has no idea why the aide turned on her.

“I’ve been telling my friends, anybody as old as I am, make sure you search and secure who you are hiring, who you are letting in your house,” she said.

“We all hope that our parents and grandparents can stay in their homes for as long as possible, but we want them to be sage more than anything else. Home is the best place to do that as long as you are taking the proper precautions to make sure that the folks you are welcoming into that person’s home and into their life are going to do the right thing,” Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, Family and Children’s Association said.

The victim is now living with a loving, caring aide who asked to see her wedding photos.

Her plans now?

“To make it to 91,” she said.

The aide told a judge the dispute began when she was getting out of the shower, wrapped in a towel, and it wasn’t a good time to help the 90-year-old woman’s call for help.

Tasha Smalls was being held on $3,000 bond. She’s charged with endangering the welfare of an elderly person and criminal mischief.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch