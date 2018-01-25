HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for two men who they say robbed a store at gunpoint earlier this month.
The incident, which happened on Jan. 8 at a Metro PCS store in Huntington Station, was all caught on video.
Police say the two men demanded money while pointing a shotgun at a worker behind the register. At one point in the video, one of the suspects is seen hitting the worker with the gun.
She handed over some cash and the men ran off, police said.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.