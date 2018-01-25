CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:1992 Winter Olympics, Kristi Yamaguchi, Marc Ernay, Nancy Kerrigan, On The Marc, Tonya Harding

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The film I,Tonya depicts the drama surrounding figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding.

Olympic Gold Medal Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi, who’s depicted in the film, opened up to 1010 WINS’ Sports Director Marc Ernay about her real-life relationship with them.

Ernay asked Yamaguchi what the dynamic was as teammates between the three skaters during the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

pic Kristi Yamaguchi Says There Wasn’t Animosity Between Herself, Tonya Harding & Nancy Kerrigan

(L-R) Yamaguchi, Harding, Kerrigan and Tonia Kwiatkowski at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 1991. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“It was fairly friendly competition,” Yamaguchi said. “The year before in 1991, we swept the world podium so that was the first time in over 30 years that the U.S. had swept a world championship. So we were really proud of that and I think we felt really strong going in to the Olympics with our team.”

“Of course it’s an individual sport so we’re all vying for our own medals, but, you know, at the same time I think it was a lot of motivation and you know it helped that we were all so competitive.”

Yamaguchi added, “But it was never in a, you know … animosity. It was just like a, ‘You do what you do and I’ll do what I do thing.'”

The two-time world champion is now working with the “Milk Life” campaign which is comprised of more than 30 Team USA athletes who are explaining the importance of milk in a nutritious and balanced diet.

