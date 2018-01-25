NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man made a gruesome discovery while walking to work Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
Sources said the man found a woman laying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of a home on Olean Street in Midwood around 6:30 a.m.
EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead.
Her chest was exposed, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Officials said she had no money and no identification on her.
She is believed to be in her 20s to 30s.
Investigators are still trying to determine how she died and said there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.
Police sources said there were no reports of screaming or noise prior to the discovery.
A neighbor came outside when he heard the police sirens and saw the body.
“I’m very shocked. I’ve lived in this area for 38 years, I never heard anything like that happening in this area. Ever,” Midwood resident Oleg Tokar said.
“I just woke up this morning, saw all the commotion. It’s shocking, I’ve lived in this house 20 years. Never seen anything like it,” said Midwood resident Matthew Cohen.
Police are searching for surveillance video along the block and trying to determine how and when the woman died.