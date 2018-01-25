CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Brooklyn, Local TV, Midwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man made a gruesome discovery while walking to work Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

Sources said the man found a woman laying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of a home on Olean Street in Midwood around 6:30 a.m.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Her chest was exposed, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Officials said she had no money and no identification on her.

She is believed to be in her 20s to 30s.

Investigators are still trying to determine how she died and said there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.

Police sources said there were no reports of screaming or noise prior to the discovery.

A neighbor came outside when he heard the police sirens and saw the body.

“I’m very shocked. I’ve lived in this area for 38 years, I never heard anything like that happening in this area. Ever,” Midwood resident Oleg Tokar said.

“I just woke up this morning, saw all the commotion. It’s shocking, I’ve lived in this house 20 years. Never seen anything like it,” said Midwood resident Matthew Cohen.

Police are searching for surveillance video along the block and trying to determine how and when the woman died.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch