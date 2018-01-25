1010 WINS — A New Jersey couple had a last-minute change of wedding venue after the groom’s mom suffered a possible asthma attack.
Brian and Maria Schulz, of Ocean Township, had brought their moms along with them to the Monmouth County courthouse, where they were planning to tie the knot. But before they could exchange their wedding vows, Brian’s mom started having trouble breathing.
Sheriff’s officers brought her to the bathroom where they gave her oxygen and called for an ambulance to take her to a hospital.
It appeared the couple was going to have to put off their wedding and wait 45 days for a new marriage license to be processed.
But one officer had a better idea.
He suggested the couple get hitched right there in the restroom.
There were no objections, so Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony and the couple said their “I do’s” in the ladies room as they waited for the EMTs to arrive.
“They were touched that Sheriff’s Officers and the Hon. Judge Gummer went out of the way to make their day memorable and special,” the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
Brian’s mom and the newlyweds are all doing great.
-Marta Zielinska