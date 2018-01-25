CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Rangers, Islanders And Devils Represented; Fans Have Until Friday To Cast Their Votes With PHWA
By Sean Hartnett

By Sean Hartnett
Back in the 1960s, the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted on midseason awards. This season, the PHWA has reinstated its midseason awards, with a special nod toward fan interaction.

Here’s how you, the public, come in. As of Tuesday, more than 550 people have participated in the fan vote. The consensus of the fan vote ballots will equal one vote from a PHWA member in the tally process. Fans will be given three selections per category, while PHWA members can vote for five per category.

Fans can vote here.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

In the interests of transparency, I have listed my full ballot in its entirety below:

HART TROPHY (To the player adjudged to be most valuable to his team)

1. Nathan MacKinnon — Colorado Avalanche

2. John Tavares — New York Islanders

3. Nikita Kucherov — Tampa Bay Lightning

4. Claude Giroux — Philadelphia Flyers

5. Blake Wheeler — Winnipeg Jets

NORRIS TROPHY (To the defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability at the position)

1. John Klingberg — Dallas Stars

2. John Carlson — Washington Capitals

3. Drew Doughty — Los Angeles Kings

4. Victor Hedman — Tampa Bay Lightning

5. P.K. Subban — Nashville Predators

gettyimages 863284206 Hartnett: Full Disclosure My Midseason NHL Awards

FILE – Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2017. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CALDER TROPHY (To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition)

1. Mathew Barzal — New York Islanders

2. Brock Boeser — Vancouver Canucks

3. Will Butcher — New Jersey Devils

4. Clayton Keller — Arizona Coyotes

5. Danton Heinen — Boston Bruins

LADY BYNG TROPHY (To the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability)

1. Henrik Lundqvist — New York Rangers

2. Vladimir Tarasenko — St. Louis Blues

3. Mark Stone — Ottawa Senators

4. Johnny Gaudreau — Calgary Flames

5. Andrei Vasilevskiy — Tampa Bay Lightning

Note: No goaltender has ever won the Lady Byng Trophy. No rule specifically states that they cannot win the award. That’s why I am putting forward Lundqvist, who has long combined class with a supreme level of play.

SELKE TROPHY (To the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)

1. Sean Couturier — Philadelphia Flyers

2. Anze Kopitar — Los Angeles Kings

3. Patrice Bergeron — Boston Bruins

4. Travis Zajac — New Jersey Devils

5. Sidney Crosby — Pittsburgh Penguins

Henrik Lundqvist

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist clears the puck during the second period against the Kings on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

VEZINA TROPHY (To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position)

1. Henrik Lundqvist — New York Rangers

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy — Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Mike Smith — Calgary Flames

4. Connor Hellebuyck — Winnipeg Jets

5. Corey Crawford — Chicago Blackhawks

JACK ADAMS AWARD (To the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success)

1. Gerard Gallant — Vegas Golden Knights

2. Jared Bednar — Colorado Avalanche

3. Paul Maurice — Winnipeg Jets

4. John Hynes — New Jersey Devils

5. Bruce Cassidy — Boston Bruins

GM OF THE YEAR (To the General Manager adjusted to have contributed most to his team’s success)

1. George McPhee — Vegas Golden Knights

2. Ray Shero — New Jersey Devils

3. Joe Sakic — Colorado Avalanche

4. Doug Armstrong — St. Louis Blues

5. Steve Yzerman — Tampa Bay Lightning

The following awards are considered “fun awards.” The Comeback Player of the Year is intended to be different from the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded by the PHWA to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication.

ROD LANGWAY AWARD (To the defenseman who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game)

1. Drew Doughty — Los Angeles Kings

2. Jaccob Slavin — Carolina Hurricanes

3. T.J. Brodie — Calgary Flames

4. Victor Hedman — Tampa Bay Lightning

5. Roman Josi — Nashville Predators

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD (To the player who returned to a previous high level of performance that was interrupted by subpar play, long-term injury or major illness)

1. Brian Boyle — New Jersey Devils

2. Joe Thornton — San Jose Sharks

3. Henrik Lundqvist — New York Rangers

4. Steven Stamkos — Tampa Bay Lightning

5. Anze Kopitar — Los Angeles Kings

Please follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey

