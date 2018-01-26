NEW YORK (WFAN) — The trash talk between NFL players and Aaron Hernandez apparently got a little too real.
On Friday’s “The Afternoon Drive,” WFAN’s Bart Scott said there was a dark running joke between players and the Patriots tight end.
“We used to always mess with Hernandez when we were on the field and say, ‘Hey man, I heard they found a body,'” the former Jets linebacker said. “And we thought it was a joke.
“We didn’t really think it was serious, but we knew that he was a bad guy.”
Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. He killed himself in prison in April 2017, and his conviction was later vacated because he died during the appeals process.
