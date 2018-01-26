CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Invoicing, Small Business Operations, software, Tech
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
Cloud computing and mobile technologies have revolutionized the way we bill customers, track invoices and receive payments. If you are still using a clunky desktop application, one that requires you to enter repetitive data, email or snail mail invoices, manually send reminders and record payments when they finally arrive, it’s time to upgrade. The number of invoicing options has mushroomed in recent years, and the choices can be bewildering.

An application must be scaled to the size of your business. You want one that offers the features you need without being overly complicated. Invoicing software should be user-friendly, offer automation of common tasks, make it easy for clients to pay, and it must be affordable. With these criteria in mind, we’ve reviewed the options. One of these programs may be the perfect invoicing solution for your business.

 
Zoho

If you need the ability to quickly create and send professional-looking invoices on the fly, Zoho Invoice may be all you need. It is easy to set up and customize with one of the many templates, incorporating your logo and company details. In addition to invoices, you can send estimates, calculate billable hours and track expenses. Customers may pay online through their preferred payment gateway and check their account through a client portal. Recurring payments and payment reminders are automated. The dashboard provides at-a-glance reports to keep you on top of your receivables. The basic plan is $7 a month and allows invoicing up to 50 customers, which is generous compared to similar programs.

 
Freshbooks

Freshbooks is a step-up from Zoho. You can quickly create custom invoices with your brand’s fonts, colors and logo, then add line items, set due dates, request deposits, automate late payment reminders and add late fees. You can also send estimates and view client feedback. The program notifies you when an invoice is viewed. Clients can pay directly from the invoice, and they have the option to schedule automatic payments for recurring bills. Other features include automatic tax calculation, multiple currency capabilities, billable hours tracking and customization of payment terms.

Freshbooks simplifies expense tracking by allowing you to import spending information from your bank accounts and credit cards. Through the mobile app, you can snap a picture of a receipt, log it in and store it for tax preparation. Powerful reporting functions let you know instantly where you stand with profit and loss statements, expense reports, sales tax summaries, invoice details and aging accounts reports. Pricing starts at $15 a month.

 
QuickBooks

Intuit’s QuickBooks has been the leading small business accounting software for more than twenty years. It is a complete accounting software package for small and midsized businesses, with bookkeeping, payroll, inventory and invoicing features. The user-friendly interface and strong reporting functions have made it a favorite. With QuickBooks, you can manage all your business finances, including budgeting and investments. This would be the way to go if you need a comprehensive program to record all aspects of your business’s finances. Plans start at $10 per month.

 
 
This article was written by Gillian Burdett for Small Business Pulse
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch