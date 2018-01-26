This weekend is all about the festival. Not one, but two festivals focus on winter sports and fun while two others will help you pack on enough pounds to make it through spring. Read on for details and have fun!

Winter Carnival

Fifth and Sixth Avenues, between 40th and 42nd Streets

New York, NY 10018

(212) 768-4242

bryantpark.org

The annual Winter Carnival in Bryant Park lets you enjoy the best of winter all without leaving the comfort of midtown. Scheduled activities include puppet shows, curling, Silent Disco and ice skating (you can rent skates for $20). Speaking of dancing on ice, Johnny Weir will be on hand for a performance or two as part of the opening night Skating Showcase. Friday, January 26, through Sunday, February 4, see schedule for details, free.

Winter Jam

Central Park Bandshell

Enter at 72nd St.

New York, NY

(212) 360-8213

www.nycgovparks.org

No snow? No problem. Winter Jam—an annual celebration of winter sports presented by Lake Placid and the NYC Parks Dept, among others—takes place regardless of whether there’s real white stuff on the ground. Thanks to an artificial snow field, you can learn to ski, go sledding, watch ice sculpting, hang out in a warming hut, snowshoe and play a brisk round of arctic golf. Saturday, January 27, 11 am to 3 pm, free, kid-friendly.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

The Tunnel

608 West 28th St.

New York, NY 10001

www.beerandbourbon.com

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ festival features cider, soda, and sushi. No, no, we jest! As you’d gather from the name, this annual festival promotes the most delicious, most potent, and most memorable beer, bourbon, and BBQ—it’s a “down-home, Southern-fried, good time . . . [designed to bring out] your inner Redneck!” We’re particularly tickled about the bacon-eating contest. Saturday, January 28, 12 to 9:30 pm, tickets required.

Best of Brooklyn Festival

Industry City

220 36th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

(718) 224-5863

bestofbrooklynfestival.com

The second annual Best of Brooklyn Festival is all about—you guessed it—sourcing and showcasing the very best this borough has to offer. Your ticket enables you to unlimited beer tastings as well as tons and tons of yummy bites from more than 20 local chefs, all of which were nominated by and voted on by some 45,000 community members. There’ll be music from DJs too. Saturday, January 28, 12 to 8:30 pm, tickets required.

Idiotarod NYC 2018

RSVP for meeting place

Check Twitter for viewing spots: @idiotarodnyc

www.idiotarodnyc.com

Sponsored by the “Department of Homeland Absurdity,” the Idiotarod features costume-wearing teams racing funky, fabulous shopping carts around the streets of New York City. The annual event takes place regardless of rain, sleet, snow, or wintry mix. The costumes tend to be as outlandish as you’d expect, with an emphasis on silly, slutty, and sarcastic. There will be prizes! Saturday, January 27, 12:01 to 7 pm, RSVP to participate.