Filed Under:New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 52, Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl 52 has all the ingredients of an amazing matchup. We have the New England Patriots, who are looking to add to their dynasty with their sixth Super Bowl Championship in the last 17 years. Then we have the Philadelphia Eagles, supported by their crazy, pole-climbing fans, searching for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. One team has a five-time Super Bowl champion under center, while the other has a backup quarterback who barely played during the regular season as its signal-caller.

A lot has already been said about the game plan for each team, who the most important players are, matchups to watch out for, etc. Setting aside the X’s and O’s, momentarily, we asked CBS Philadephia’s Don Bell and CBS Boston’s Levan Reid about slightly less pressing questions in Super Bowl 52.

  1. Which city has the crazier sports fans?
  2. Who has the better hair — Tom Brady or Nick Foles?
  3. Which head coach has the better sideline attire?
  4. Which city has the better Super Bowl food — Philly’s cheesesteak or New England’s lobster roll?

No matter who you’re rooting for next Sunday, this rematch of Super Bowl 39 is guaranteed to bring some fireworks. As Terrell Owens famously once said, “get your popcorn ready,” because the Eagles and Patriots are going to put on a show in Super Bowl 52.

