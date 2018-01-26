CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CDC, Cindy Hsu, Flu Season, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flu season started early and doctors said the deadly outbreak could last for many more weeks to come.

The situation has gotten so bad that schools in at least eleven states have closed, and 1 in 15 doctors visits is now because of the flu.

The number of people going to see their doctor or heading to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms this season is the highest since the swine flu pandemic of 2009.

If you or your family have had the flu, you’re not alone and on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control said the season might not have reached its peak.

States like California are seeing a slight decrease in cases, but the numbers are still getting worse in the northeast.

So far, more than 86,000 people have confirmed cases of the flu, and the number of children who have died from the virus is now at 37. The elderly are getting hit the hardest, but the CDC said right now Baby Boomers, 50 to 64-years-old are seeing high levels of hospitalization.

“There’s a number of reasons, the vaccination level is not as high in that group, but also they may be more susceptible to another influenza virus circulating which is the h1n1 virus,” Dr. Dan Jernigan said.

While millions of people get the flu and the statistics can be scary, doctors say the vast majority of people won’t even need to go to the doctor.

“Five to seven days you’ll feel miserable, but then you’ll get better from it,” Dr. Paul Sasso said, “Just Tylenol, Motrin, fluids, rest, and try to prevent other people form getting it.”

There are some people who will get his hard, who should call the doctor, especially if they’re seeing certain symptoms.

“Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain, ear pain, even getting a little disoriented,” Dr. Jernigan said.

Doctors said the best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu shot, and it’s still not too late. Wash your hands for at least 30 to 45 seconds, cover your cough with your arm, not your hands, and stay home if you’re sick.

The flu season normally peaks in February, but can last into the beginning of summer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch