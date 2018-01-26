NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet as she was coming out of the subway system in Queens.
It happened around 7 a.m. Friday at 41st Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City.
The woman was exiting the Queensbridge subway station when she was shot in the stomach.
She was not the intended target.
Police said the suspect was shooting at another person, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are on the scene searching for the shooter.