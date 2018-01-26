NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The high number of coyotes prowling neighborhoods is prompting a warning from police.

So what should you do if you see one?

Joan Lakomy, of Washington Township, New Jersey, said the problem has become so bad that she won’t even let her dog out.

“They could be out during the day. They could be out with people around,” she told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

“People see them in their backyards. They go over the fences, obviously.”

Others in Bergen and Rockland counties are worried for their dogs, too.

“It’s always a concern because he’s skiddish and I’m afraid he’d go after a coyote and the coyote would demolish him,” Cheryl Treacy, of Bergen County, said of her dog.

2017 saw the highest number of coyote sightings on record.

Just ask Carol Tyler with the New Jersey Animal Control Officers Association, which has had 30 coyote-related calls this year in about 25 towns that it covers. Twenty years ago, it had almost none.

So why the increase?

Tyler said one of the biggest reasons we’re seeing more sightings in places like Bergen and Rockland counties comes down to hunting restrictions, giving that population a chance to grow — and fast.

“The problem is this area is not conducive to hunting,” Tyler said. “There’s not the big, open woods and things like that, that you can go hunt in, and the county doesn’t allow hunting over here in Bergen County.”

And the coyotes are getting pretty used to being around people in populated areas.

“They’ve learned to accommodate our stupidity — trash left out, cat food left out,” Tyler said.

So some of the best things you can do to keep your family and your pet safe are to keep your backyard lit and clean.

“You let your dog out without looking or turning on lights, there’s a very good chance of encounters,” Tyler said.

And if you’re taking your dog out for a walk, always carry something loud to scare a coyote away. It could save your dog’s life.