NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It may have felt more like spring on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation from transforming Central Park into a winter wonderland.

The department created snow for a Winter Jam event, featuring all sorts of sports.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, Central Park looked more like Aspen, Colorado.

The slope was definitely smaller than a black diamond, but still the perfect way to learn the basics from upstate ski experts without having to step foot out of the city.

“We think it’s really fun, and a really good experience to try out,” one girl said.”We’ve learned how to turn, and how to stop and how to stay put when you’re on the slopes. So that’s really helpful.”

“Just didn’t expect it being in the middle of Central Park,” a boy added.

The parks department and the Ski Areas of New York brought man-made snow to the park’s bandshell so hundreds of kids could enjoy the free event.

“Natural snow seems to be getting less and less down here in the city, so we feel it’s really, really cool, really important, to bring the snow to New Yorkers,” Ski Areas of New York President Scott Brandi said.

The entire area was turned into a winter wonderland with live ice sculpting, delicious food and even arctic mini golf.

“I think it’s wonderful, and it’s on a sunny day where everybody can enjoy it,” one woman said.

“It was a lot of fun actually. And I actually played and I actually got the ball in on the first try,” a girl added.

It was a welcomed surprise, especially on one of the warmest days in January.