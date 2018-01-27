NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was struck and killed while riding his bike in Brooklyn and on Saturday, the driver in the case is facing a litany of charges.
Sources tell CBS2 28-year-old Philip Monfoletto was driving with a suspended license when he struck the 13-year-old boy, identified as Kevin Flores, with a 2000 Mack oil truck around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lewis and Jefferson Avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant.
“It’s crazy, can’t think about what happened,” local resident Clayton Harris said Friday night. “Just speechless.”
Investigators say both Monfoletto and Flores were traveling down Lewis Avenue before colliding as the truck turned right onto Jefferson.
“Terrible accident,” neighbor PJ Stokes said. “New York City streets are busy. Sometimes people aren’t careful crossing the street, sometimes people aren’t careful driving. Accidents happen, it’s unfortunate.”
Police say Monfoletto remained on scene as emergency workers rushed over to find the 13-year-old with severe trauma to his head. He was rushed to to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Further charges are pending as the investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Squad continues.