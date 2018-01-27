JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman was found dead in the backseat of a crashed car early Saturday morning in Jersey City.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said a 2000 Honda Accord was driving east on Newark Avenue near Seventh Street when it slammed into a metal guardrail around 3 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 24-year-old Khalla Nguyen in the rear passenger seat of the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.