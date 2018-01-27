BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Bridgewater, New Jersey are trying to track down a missing 16-year-old girl.
Frances Wang has black hair with blue tips and was last seen wearing a dark blue leather jacket in the area of Vosseller Avenue, police said.
Shelley Rubin lives next to Chimney Rock Park, where emergency crews with ATVs and K-9 units joined state police helicopters in the search for Wang.
“As soon as I saw the command center, that was my first note that this was not good,” she told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp. “A lot of hills, a lot of parks. There is a reservoir and there is a quarry also. A lot of trails, a lot of ways for someone who doesn’t know their way around to get lost.”
Neighbor Lyn Macchiaverna said it’s an extremely quiet area.
“I’ve lived here since 1980 and I’ve never seen this kind of activity here before,” she said.
Anyone with information about Wang’s whereabouts is asked to call (908) 722-4111.