Filed Under:2018 Grammys, Grammys, Music, Winners

NEW YORK (AP) — A list of nominees in the top categories at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy. The winners appear in bold.

— Album of the year: “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino; “4:44,” Jay-Z; “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar; “Melodrama,” Lorde; “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars.

— Record of the year: “Redbone,” Childish Gambino; “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber; “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z; “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar; “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars.

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton; “4:44,” Jay-Z and No I.D.; “Issues,” Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter; “1-800-273-8255,” Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury; “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.

— Best new artist: Alessia Cara; Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA.

— Best pop solo performance: “Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson; “Praying,” Kesha; “Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga; “What About Us,” Pink; “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers and Coldplay; “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber; “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons; “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man; “Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version),” Michael Buble; “Triplicate,” Bob Dylan; “In Full Swing,” Seth MacFarlane; “Wonderland,” Sarah McLachlan; “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists.

— Best pop vocal album: “Kaleidoscope EP,” Coldplay; “Lust for Life,” Lana Del Rey; “Evolve,” Imagine Dragons; “Rainbow,” Kesha; “Joanne,” Lady Gaga; “Divide,” Ed Sheeran.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Migration,” Bonobo; “3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk; “Mura Masa,” Mura Masa; “A Moment Apart,” Odesza; “What Now,” Sylvan Esso.

— Best rock album: “Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon; “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica; “The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More; “Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age; “A Deeper Understanding,” The War On Drugs.

— Best alternative music album: “Everything Now,” Arcade Fire; “Humanz,” Gorillaz; “American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem; “Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty; “Sleep Well Beast,” The National.

— Best urban contemporary album: “Free 6LACK,” 6LACK; “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino; “American Teen,” Khalid; “Ctrl,” SZA; “Starboy,” The Weeknd.

— Best R&B album: “Freudian,” Daniel Caesar; “Let Love Rule,” Ledisi; “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars; “Gumbo,” PJ Morton; “Feel the Real,” Musiq Soulchild.

— Best rap album: “4:44,” Jay-Z; “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar; “Culture,” Migos; “Laila’s Wisdom,” Rapsody; “Flower Boy,” Tyler, the Creator.

— Best country album: “Cosmic Hallelujah,” Kenny Chesney; “Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum; “The Breaker,” Little Big Town; “Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett; “From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton.

— Best jazz vocal album: “The Journey,” The Baylor Project; “A Social Call,” Jazzmeia Horn; “Bad Ass And Blind,” Raul Midon; “Porter Plays Porter,” Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King; “Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Uptown, Downtown,” Bill Charlap Trio; “Rebirth,” Billy Childs; “Project Freedom,” Joey DeFrancesco & The People; “Open Book,” Fred Hersch; “The Dreamer Is The Dream,” Chris Potter.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Baby Driver”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2″; “Hidden Figures: The Album”; “La La Land”; “Moana: The Songs.”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Calvin Harris; Greg Kurstin; Blake Mills; No I.D.; The Stereotypes.

— Best music video: “Up All Night,” Beck; “Makeba,” Jain; “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z; “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar; “1-800-273-8255,” Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

