NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards were filled with touching moments, including a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Three of the artists who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history, were on hand to honor the music fans who have lost their lives at deadly concert attacks.

Country music artists Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne delivered a moving performance of Eric Clapton’s GRAMMY-winning classic “Tears in Heaven.”

“All of country music was reminded in the most tragic way then connection we share with fans and the loving power that music will always provide,” Church said.

“Tears in Heaven,” which won three Grammys in 1993 including record and song of the year, was written after Clapton’s four-year-old son died in 1991 after falling out of a high-rise window.

“The painful truth is that this year in just those two events 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home,” Morris said.

