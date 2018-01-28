HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out on the altar Sunday in a church in Hawthorne, New Jersey.
The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Hawthorne United Methodist Church at 435 Lafayette Ave. in Hawthorne, officials said.
A candle left on the altar started the fire, officials said. The altar itself and items on it were damaged, officials said.
The fire did not extend to any part of the church, but the entire building had to be ventilated due to smoke, officials said.
There were no injuries in the fire.