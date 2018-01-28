NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer outside Madison Square Garden.
Police were called to 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue outside the stadium at 10:45 a.m., the NYPD told CBS2. A female officer was approached by a man who engaged her, and then tried to pull her gun from her holster, police said.
The officer was able to push the man away, police said. There was a short foot chase, and then the man threw a laptop at the officer’s head, causing a laceration, police said.
The officer was able to apprehend the man and take him into custody, police said.
The man – identified as Johnathan Chin, 26, of the Lower East Side – was charged with robbery and assault, police said.
The officer was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue for her injuries, while the suspect was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said.
Madison Square Garden will host the Grammy Awards Sunday evening.