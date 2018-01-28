PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The story of a dog that went missing after fire destroyed a Rockland County home came to a tragic end Sunday.
The Loughran family reported on Facebook that the remains of the family dog, named Barrett, were found on Sunday.
“He has crossed the Rainbow Bridge and is with our loved ones in Heaven,” the family said on Facebook.
Earlier this month, the fire left little of the house the Loughrans have called home for the past 30 years, and even left their cars charred in the driveway.
Authorities said a pipe from a wood-burning stove sparked the blaze. John Loughran’s 91-year-old mother-in-law was sent to the hospital for burns and Barrett the dog was nowhere to be found.
Loughran said after the fire that he was devastated, but he also felt fortunate that his entire family survived.