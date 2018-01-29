CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Cleanses, cold-pressed juices, diets, eating trends, Jessica Allen, juices, Juicing

A juice cleanse offers an opportunity to hit reset, whether you’ve been over-indulging or just need to get your electrolytes et al in gear.

Chef V
23-23 Borden Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(646) 681-5131
www.chefv.com

Chef V offers a three-, five- and seven-day cleanse, a combination of juices, broths and shakes. Everything is totally vegan, certified organic and gluten-free. Serious cleansers might want to check out the 21-day detox, a veritable master plan to get your health on track, combining sensible meals with the signature Green Drink and protein shakes. The aforementioned Green Drink packs—count ‘em—seven greens and apples into the bottle, practically guaranteed to boost your immune system and your spirit.

Juice Press
60+ locations
New York, NY
juicepress.com

Recognizing that different folks have different needs, Juice Press offers a few types of cleanses. You can opt for a six-juice-a-day cleanse, with such flavors as Gravity and Glo, or you can combine a juice cleanse with a whole food regime, including soups and salads. You can also try a 16-hour cleanse, in which you stop eating after 4 pm and instead drink a couple of juices or smoothies, such as the Fountain of Youth (coconut oil, strawberry, blueberry, hemp protein, agave, banana, and raspberry).

Liquiteria
170 Second Ave.
New York, NY 10003
(212) 358-0300
www.liquiteria.com

Liquiteria opened its first location in 1996, in the East Village, way, way before cleansing was even a thing. Today the various NYC outposts each offer Cleanse Coaches and Ambassadors, who’ll work with you to determine the right cleanse for your unique body, issues, needs, and lifestyle. Your coach might suggest such combos as the Grasshopper (apple, mint, pineapple, and wheatgrass), Killer XX (lemon, apple, ginger, and cayenne), and Mr. B (beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, and ginger).

Magic Mix Juicery
102 Fulton St.
New York, NY 10038
(646) 454-0680
magicmixjuicery.com

The juices here fall into several categories: roots, fruits, and greens. All delicious, all designed to improve your equilibrium and help you live your #bestlife. The Chartreuse Juice blends cucumber, apple, spinach, kale, and oil of oregano, for example, while the Detox Knockout offers grapefruit, lemon, and orange. The Daring Cleanse comes with a variety of green juices and one blended coconut milk, the ideal three-day introduction to the life-changing benefits of juicing.

Urban Remedy
Online
urbanremedy.com

Here are some of the cleanses available through Urban Remedy, a California-based store that stocks products at Whole Foods (and ships them around the United States): the Refresh, a “certified organic, superfood cleanse”; the Super Green Cleanse, promising the “deepest clean . . . to restore your body back to its peak fresh”; and the Purify Cleanse, which comes with probiotic-enhanced digestifs, vitamin-packed lemonade, and cinnamon-infused cashew milk. Yum and yum.

