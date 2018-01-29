Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco joined Boomer & Gio in Minneapolis on Monday morning, and had a lot to get to, even if it was a quiet Sunday night on the local sports scene.
The guys started off by talking about Boomer’s very busy schedule this week and what plans Gregg has for his time off.
Jerry eventually played some sound from the aftermath of a wild game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, an outcome that had the guys optimistic about the future of the NBA.
Later, Michigan State and Tom Izzo were a topic of discussion amid the nightmare situation at the Big Ten school.
The update wrapped up with a chat about the New York football teams, everything from a debate about who the Jets should draft to reaction to the introduction of Pat Shurmur as the Giants’ new head coach.