NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and three police officers were hurt after a landlord-tenant dispute in the East Tremont section of the Bronx Monday night.
Police sources tell CBS2 a landlord and knife-wielding tenant got into a fight just before 8 p.m.
Officers fatally shot the tenant after he refused to drop the knife, according to police.
Several blocks away, three officers were hurt when their cruiser crashed into a utility pole as they were heading to the scene of the dispute. Their injuries are believed to be minor.
The department tweeted a picture of the knife they say was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.