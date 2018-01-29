CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Barbara Greenberg, Local TV, Micro-Cheating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are many ways to deceive a spouse: physically, emotionally, and financially.

Now, a new form of betrayal has been added to the list — it’s called ‘micro-cheating.’

The subtle deception could be just as harmful as a full-fledged affair.

“Micro-cheating refers to a small series of actions that don’t quite meet the definition for cheating,” psychologist, Dr. Barbara Greenberg explained.

Frequent confiding in someone outside of a marriage might be considered micro-cheating.

The micro-cheater might rationalize this as just talking to a friend, but Greenberg said it’s actually a very intimate act.

“The difference between friendship and micro-cheating is friendships are not usually kept secret, but when you’re talking to somebody and keeping it secret, that starts to meet the definition of micro-cheating,” Greenberg said.

Other examples of micro-cheating include calling or texting a friend for information or advice on an issue that could easily be found online, giving an attractive waitress or waiter an excessively large tip, or purposefully neglecting to mention a significant other in a conversation so as to appear single.

“There’s two different ways to look at it. On the one hand, a person might be engaging in what I like to call ‘safe excitement.’ Sometimes the primary relationship gets a little routine, or they may simply be testing the waters to see if other people still find them attractive,” Greenberg said.

Either way.

“To a person who is micro-cheating, sit down and think, what purpose is micro-cheating serving you? Are you unhappy in your current relationship or is this just a temporary indiscretion?” Greenberg said.

If you think you’re being micro-cheated on, experts say it’s best to address it early, before the relationship progresses even more.

 

