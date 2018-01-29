NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say is wanted for stabbing and robbing a man in Queens.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the area of 90th Avenue and 148th Street.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 27-year-old man from behind and demanded his property. When the man refused, police said the suspect tackled him to the ground and stabbed him three times in the torso.
The suspect then grabbed the victim’s backpack, which had a laptop and headphones inside, and took off. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35 who was around 6’2″ tall. He was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, black boots a red bandanna on his head and had on a green backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.