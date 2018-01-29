BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane flipped over after making an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Monday morning.

The Cessna 172 touched down in the sand at Robert Moses State Park Field 2 in Suffolk County just before 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Video from the scene showed the plane belly-up on the beach and came dangerously close to the water.

“They came in fairly stable but I think it was just the nature of the sand that made the nose of the airplane go into the sand and it flipped over,” one witness told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

The plane is registered to a flight school in Farmingdale.

The FAA said an instructor and two 16-year-old students were on board at the time.

All three got out safely.

State Parks spokesperson George Gorman said the plane had mechanical issues.

He said it would have been a much different story if this happened in the summer months.

“I don’t want to say if something like this could happen this is the best time cause there’s no one on the beach, but that is true there was no one on the beach,” Gorman said.

The FAA will investigate.

