CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A two-year-old boy from New Jersey living with autism has a special need, and his mother says only man’s best friend can help him cope.

He needs an expensive service dog to keep him safe.

Little Joey Stanley is obsessed with vacuums, and even took one with him for his Christmas picture with Santa. The happy Montville toddler is on the autism spectrum and just started talking, but sometimes it isn’t that easy.

“When he gets upset or he can’t communicate or he gets overstimulated, he wants to bang his head, bang his chin,” his mom, Faith, told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “We have a constant bruising and under the chin.”

He’s considered a “banger.” and has to wear a $200 helmet for safety.

“What we would think would be very painful he doesn’t feel at all at times,” Faith said.

To help, Joey’s doctor recommended a service dog.

“A service dog can be trained to alert when that happens and stop that behavior before it starts,” Faith said. “When he is having a meltdown, if you mention doggies or a dog is walking by, which we’ve had many times, he would stop what he’s doing and go greet the dog and be very calm.”

Joey even carries around a toy dog named Bounce, but Faith says he can’t just have any dog since he’s so sensitive to loud noises such as barking. Instead, she says, he needs a service dog.

“When he starts banging or he’s screaming or he has one of his meltdowns the dog can’t run and hide,” Faith said. “It won’t work.”

A non-profit she’s been in touch with told her a service dog costs $35,000. She says she needs to raise $17,000. Insurance companies CBS2 reached out to said they do not cover the costs of a service dog, which means Faith needs to reach out to the community for help.

Andrea Vergona owns Time to Consign and has known Faith for almost three years. She also has a background in autism.

“My husband and I, we donated some money to help her out,” Vergona said. “Anything we could do to help, wish I could do more.”

The single mom of four cleans for a living, but her income only covers the cost of rent and medical bills, so she started a GoFundMe page.

“With a special needs child, you can’t sometimes fix it,” Faith said. “You can’t fix autism. I want him to feel better and get the help that he needs. That’s what every parent wants.”

For more on how you can help Faith and Joey, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch