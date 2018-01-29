CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Postal Service is investigating dozens of complaints of mail tampering on Long Island.

At least 50 people in Smithtown reported having their mail opened and gift cards and other items stolen from the envelopes since October.

A woman named Suzanne said 10 days she received two birthday cards in the mail and both had been opened. One was supposed to contain a $100 American Express gift card but it was gone.

“That’s not the way it should be.” she said. “It’s a sad world we live in today.”

The Postal Service issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation in Smithtown and we are looking in to it.”

Customers with concerns about their mail should contact the Postal Service directly “so that each incident is thoroughly researched.”

