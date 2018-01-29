CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hazel Sanchez, Local TV, Treasury Department

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Reuters/IPSOS poll shows two percent of U.S. adults say they received a raise, bonus, or other perk because of recently enacted tax reform legislation.

Thanks to recent tax cuts and the jobs act passed in December, your paycheck is about to get a little meatier.

The Treasury Department released the new tables showed how much employers will withhold from their employees paychecks.

The good news, once the new guidelines are in place, about 90 percent of working Americans will see a drop in withholding, meaning more take home pay to spend.

“That’s probably good for the economy,” Certified Public Accountant, John Lieberman said.

He cautioned, don’t get too excited about that extra cash just yet.

“For many people that are working, they have unreimbursed expenses, safety deposit expenses that in the past have been deductible which lowered their effective taxable income which will no longer be there, and they may be in for an unruly surprise on April 15, 2019 where they have a lower withholding, however they have to pay a higher tax,” he said.

Lieberman suggested preparing now, by contacting your human resources department to see how many exemptions you’re taking on your W-4 form, check this year’s tax return to figure out which things are no longer deductible, then check IRS withholding table to see what your taxable income is.

“If your paycheck is so big all of a sudden. It’s an expression, if it’s too good to be true, you better check things out. You don’t want any surprises on April 15, 2019,” Lieberman said.

He said the best advice is to save or invest your newfound money and earn interest or investment returns.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch