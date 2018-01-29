SOMERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The warnings come up over and over again, yet people continue to leave their cars unlocked.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, thieves in Westchester County are taking advantage it.
In the wooded hills of Somers, amid the tranquil beauty of the reservoirs, it is easy to let your guard down – and thieves know it. Two dozen cars have been entered over the past three weekends.
In every case, the vehicles were unlocked.
The thieves take whatever is lying around – coins, cash, credit cards, jewelry.
It fits a pattern that has been sweeping across Westchester County. A few months ago, Greenburgh police made a couple of arrests and developed intelligence that organized groups – of upwards of 70 teens in southern Westchester County – go from town to town in the wee hours looking for unlocked cars.
Lawn signs in Greenburgh warn people to lock up. Police in Somers are issuing the same warning.