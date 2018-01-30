CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, P.S. 30

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 8-year-old boy was found after running away from his school.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, he wandered away from P.S. 30 and was missing for at least half an hour.

Police said he was being bullied and left the building in frustration.

He was eventually found a couple blocks away, but was out in the cold without a coat.

A CBS2 news team on the scene saw an ambulance waiting outside of the school, which then left to take the child to the hospital to be checked out.

Teachers in the building said an announcement was made about the missing child, and things became tense.

Parents found out about the boy’s disappearance as they picked up their kids, and wanted to know how something like this could happen.

“I know school safety is supposed to watch them, and make sure they’re not leaving. That’s sad,” one parent said.

“There are alarms on there, so I don’t know how he got out. I just heard the announcement and that was it,” assistant teacher Jay Michaels said.

“What’s going on with security and who is responsible for the child while they’re in school? That’s their second home, and they’re supposed to feel safe there,” Aisha Vereen said.

CBS2 has called the board of education and is waiting for a response.

 

