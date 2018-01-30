January 30 might be the fluffiest day of the year because it’s National Croissant Day! Whether you’re in the mood for savory or sweet, these five NYC bakeries and restaurants certainly know how to make one memorable doughy treat!

Union Fare

7 E. 17th St.

New York, NY 10003

212-633-6003

unionfare.com

Celebrate your birthday early because the Birthday Cake Croissant over at Union Fare is waiting for you. This sprinkle and cream-filled piece of heaven is available now and it doesn’t disappoint with a powdered sugared shell and plenty of colorful layers to bite into. Of course, you can always indulge in their other decadent creations like their infamous Red Velvet Croissant (topped with rich cake crumbs) or beloved Matcha. You really can’t go wrong here – especially when it’s National Croissant Day!

City Bakery

3 W. 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-366-1414

thecitybakery.com

City Bakery may be gearing up for their annual Hot Chocolate Festival but they also churn out some of the most delicious croissants in NYC. Enter the Pretzel Croissant – a lovely pretzel shaped croissant that’s topped with golden sesame seeds and a salty crust. You can definitely enjoy this masterpiece for breakfast, lunch, or dinner – or even dessert! All we know is, it certainly pairs perfectly with a latte.

Supermoon Bakehouse

120 Rivington St.

New York, NY 10002

www.supermoonbakehouse.com

It doesn’t get much cooler than Supermoon Bakehouse in the Lower East Side. This Instagram-worthy spot is making a splash in the pastry world and we can see why. Whether you’re in the mood for sweet or savory, they’re whipping up some seriously enticing creations. Their Winter Ferrero Rocher Bi-Color Croissant ($5.50) is filled with hazelnut praline & dark chocolate ganache and then dipped in meringue. It’s torched and then topped with cacao powder and roasted hazelnuts. Or stop in for lunch and nosh on their Ham & Cheese Twice Baked ($8) – it’s basically a suped up croque monsieur. This classic croissant is filled with thick cut smoked ham, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, and super creamy béchamel sauce. Stop by any day of the week because their beautiful menu (which is displayed fresh on the counter) rotates often.

Dominique Ansel Kitchen

137 Seventh Ave. S.

New York, NY 10014

212-242-5111

dominiqueanselkitchen.com

Dominique Ansel Kitchen has taken the bread basket to a whole new level. Order their Garlic Bread Croissant to start and you might not want to eat anything else. This doughy starter is layered with thin layers of garlic butter and the addition of rosemary-garlic cloves confit adds an overall richness that can’t be beat. The fact that they serve it warm and toasty makes every bite an experience in itself. We don’t blame you if you order up some to-go.

KarVer Brasserie & Bakery

1809 Emmons Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11235

718-521-2777

www.karver.com

If you’re a fan of Eggs Benedict then make your way to the newly re-opened KarVer Brasserie & Bakery and order up their Croissant Benedict. This fluffier version is simply Canadian bacon on a toasted croissant with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. No need for frills with this twist on a classic dish. They also offer other croissant staple flavors like almond, chocolate, and a variety of Cornetti (Italian croissant). Choose from vanilla, raspberry, or dark chocolate and enjoy!

