NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A daredevil accused of climbing one of the tallest skyscrapers in New York City was arrested Tuesday.
Police said 34-year-old Emil Tibell was behind bars and facing several charges.
CBS2’s cameras caught him and two other suspects 50 stories in the air high atop the Bloomberg Tower in Midtown, Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
But the big question remains: How were they able to enter the building on Lexington Avenue and 59th Street? Experts have called it an epic lapse in security.
The first 32 floors house former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s software firm. Above that are condos, then a metal spire. That’s where the trespassers were spotted.
Tibell has no prior arrests, but has now been charged with burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects.