Live from Radio Row in Minnesota once again, the guys are pumped up after a fun adventure Monday. Boomer and Gio discuss an ice-fishing trip that some of the guys went on, and it was one heck of a hit. Meanwhile, back in New York, the Knicks locker room has an icy feel to it also. Joakim Noah allegedly seems to be feuding with head coach Jeff Hornacek, and Boomer has a strong opinion regarding what this means and how the team needs to handle it. Plus, All-Star Kristaps Porzingis talks about what he hopes the team does at the trade deadline.