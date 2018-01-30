Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.
We were once again live from Radio Row in Minnesota on a Tuesday, and there was tons to get to. Monday night marked yet another successful NFL media night, as players from the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots were initiated with all kinds of questions from all kinds of “reporters.” Plus, the guys continued to break down the big game. In the NBA, Knicks forward, Kristaps Porzingis drew the guys’ attention after some remarks he made regarding what he is hoping for from the team at the trade deadline, and Joakim Noah seems be feuding with Jeff Hornacek.
The crew said hello to their first guests of the week, as Showtime Executive VP Stephen Espinoza and former players Solomon Wilcots and DeAngelo Williams all joined the show. As always, there was plenty of fun to be had, as the crew talked about a fun adventure they took after the show Monday.
Until Wednesday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!