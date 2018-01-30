Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry was locked and loaded early Tuesday, the day after everyone’s favorite day — Super Bowl media night. An interesting piece of clothing, worn by Bill Belichick seemingly stole the show, and the guys talk about it. Plus, have you ever wanted to know what makes him smile? Tom Brady will tell you that and who his man crushes are.
WFAN “Afternoon Drive” hosts Chris Carlin and Maggie Gray were smack in the middle of media night as they asked some questions that also got the attention of the morning show crew. Later on, a big trade in the NBA that includes Blake Griffin, and the Islanders will be returning to Long Island sooner than originally expected.