MINNEAPOLIS (WFAN) — Former Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams doesn’t mince words when he’s asked about new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“I do not like him,” Williams told WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” show on Tuesday morning on Radio Row in Minneapolis.

Gettleman was the Panthers’ GM when Williams was released in February 2015. In Williams’ opinion, Gettleman is as ruthless as they come when dealing with players he inherited, regardless of their past contributions to the franchise.

“I’ve been here for nine years. I’ve played through injuries. …. You give everything you possibly can for an organization, and the way that they let you go is, ‘Hey man, you out of here,'” Williams said. “They let Steve (Smith) go through a text message.”

When asked what he would say to current Giants players about Gettleman, Williams said: “He is your problem now.

“Be very cautious because he’s one of those guys (who) once he gets his guys in there, then he’d develop that relationship with them. He’s not trying to develop a relationship with the guys that are already there because he doesn’t know them.”

The Panthers surprisingly fired Gettleman before last season. His brusque management style reportedly made him unpopular with players and wore thin on the organization. Gettleman’s decision to rescind the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman in April 2016, allowing him to hit free agency, was the most controversial move of his four-year tenure.

I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! 😎😎👌🏽✊🏽 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017

After the Panthers parted ways with Gettleman, Williams, who was out of football this season after spending two years with the Steelers, took to Twitter, writing: “I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won’t play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman!”