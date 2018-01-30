CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Boomer & Gio, Carolina Panthers, Dave Gettleman, DeAngelo Williams, New York Giants

MINNEAPOLIS (WFAN) — Former Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams doesn’t mince words when he’s asked about new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“I do not like him,” Williams told WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” show on Tuesday morning on Radio Row in Minneapolis.

Gettleman was the Panthers’ GM when Williams was released in February 2015. In Williams’ opinion, Gettleman is as ruthless as they come when dealing with players he inherited, regardless of their past contributions to the franchise.

“I’ve been here for nine years. I’ve played through injuries. …. You give everything you possibly can for an organization, and the way that they let you go is, ‘Hey man, you out of here,'” Williams said. “They let Steve (Smith) go through a text message.”

Dave Gettleman

Dave Gettleman is introduced as the Giants’ general manager on Dec. 29, 2017, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. (credit: CBS2)

When asked what he would say to current Giants players about Gettleman, Williams said: “He is your problem now.

“Be very cautious because he’s one of those guys (who) once he gets his guys in there, then he’d develop that relationship with them. He’s not trying to develop a relationship with the guys that are already there because he doesn’t know them.”

MORE: Silverman: Shurmur Has The Skills, But Gettleman Still Has Much To Do

The Panthers surprisingly fired Gettleman before last season. His brusque management style reportedly made him unpopular with players and wore thin on the organization. Gettleman’s decision to rescind the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman in April 2016, allowing him to hit free agency, was the most controversial move of his four-year tenure.

After the Panthers parted ways with Gettleman, Williams, who was out of football this season after spending two years with the Steelers, took to Twitter, writing: “I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won’t play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch