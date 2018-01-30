NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — English winger Jack Harrison has been transferred from Major League Soccer’s New York City FC to Manchester City, which is owned by the same parent company.
NYC said Tuesday that Harrison, who made his debut for England’s Under-21 team last year, has been lent to Middlesbrough of the second-tier League Championship through the end of this season.
Harrison, who turned 21 in November, had 14 goals in 59 matches during two seasons with NYC, which is part of City Football Group.
“I’ll forever be grateful to everyone at New York City FC for having faith in me and trading up for me in the 2016 MLS Draft,” Harrison told NYCFC.com. “NYCFC has felt like home from the moment I arrived and has given me some of the best experiences of my life.
“Representing this incredible city has been such a special time in my life and I’ll be continuing to support the team from afar, in 2018 and in the years to come,” he added.
