NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named a new director for the embattled transit agency that he recently termed “a national disgrace.”
Kevin Corbett awaits approval by the NJ TRANSIT board.
“We can no longer continue to accept the dismal business as usual at an agency that so many commuters throughout New Jersey depend on,” Murphy said. “We cannot continue to wake up in the morning fearing reliability and safety on our commutes. I am confident that Kevin’s leadership can help turn NJ TRANSIT into a transportation system that our commuters value and trust.”
Murphy admits this is a long-term project but he hopes to offer some short-term relief for riders, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
Corbett is an executive with AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting firm. Previously, Corbett oversaw the economic redevelopment of Lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also has served on the board of the Regional Plan Association, a transportation think tank.
Corbett said Tuesday he welcomes the challenge and said an immediate step that could improve performance would be to improve accountability when trains suffer equipment problems.
Murphy, a Democrat, recently ordered a top-to-bottom audit of NJ TRANSIT, an agency that has been plagued by frequent delays, safety issues and management defections.
