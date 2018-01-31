Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The guests came fast and furious on Wednesday at Radio Row in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl LII.
Boomer and Gio first welcomed one of Boomer’s former teammates, Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz.
The interview started with some reminiscing about their playing days in Cincinnati before shifting to the Hall of Fame induction process and how critical offensive line play is for any team that has designs on winning a championship.
Have a listen above.