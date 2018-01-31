NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carl’s Jr. has brought its burgers to the Big Apple.
The fast food chain opened its first-ever New York City locations in Brooklyn and across the street from Madison Square Garden at Seventh Avenue between West 33rd and 34th streets.
The Carl’s Jr. Band played in the street, entertaining customers who lined up before dawn for the grand opening Wednesday.
Chris Rocco secured his spot first in line at 3:15 a.m.
“I came all the way from Boston, it’s cold out here,” Rocco said.
“I’ve been out to the West Coast to have Carl’s Jr. and it’s the first time I’m going to try it on the East Coast,” another excited customer said. “The first 200 get a gift card so you have to stand out in the cold.”
Carl’s Jr. hopes to set itself apart from other fast food options in the area by serving beer and wine daily starting at 10 a.m.
It will also release Jolly Rancher milkshakes in the spring.
They also promise to make fresh buttermilk biscuits every 15 minutes.