NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two members of the New York City Council are introducing a bill to keep felons off the ballot.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Councilman Ritchie Torres (D-15th) of the Bronx thinks when it comes to corruption, it should be one strike and you’re out. Once you are convicted of betraying the public trust, Torres thinks you should be banned from running for city office.
“Public office is a privilege,” Torres said. “It is not a right. It is not an entitlement.”
Torres said he believes in second chances, but not in this case.
“I’m an advocate of redemption, but redemption should mean that you have the ability to enjoy your life as a public citizen,” he said.
Torres is troubled by the fact that a corrupt candidate could receive public money to campaign.