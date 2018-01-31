NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s transit problems have been well documented, but a particular group of people seems to be bearing the brunt more than others.
Maria Castenedas, Secretary Treasurer of the 1199 SEIU, said healthcare workers don’t work regular shifts.
“Days, evenings, nights, 12 hour shifts,” she said.
They don’t necessarily go to hubs, particularly Manhattan. Their jobs are in facilities in the outer boroughs. That’s why they’re calling for better bus transportation.
The Center For An Urban Future found that healthcare workers have the longest and toughest commutes of any industry.
“We need bus coverage that suits the needs of workers that don’t have 9 to 5 schedules, likewise we need routes that match the travel patterns of workers in 2018,” Tabitha Decker of the Transit Center, said.
They support congestion pricing to fuel the change.